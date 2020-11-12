Holy Family Memorial returns to no visitor policy immediately

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Holy Family Memorial is returning to a no visitor policy, but adds certain exceptions.

According to a release, HFM has decided the new policy will help ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say these updated visitor guidelines apply to the HFM Medical Center and all HFM outpatient clinic locations.

The healthcare system mentions exceptions for people being allowed into the building, like:

Pediatric patients having a parent or guardian.

Labor and Delivery patients having a support person.

Patients with mobility issues, cognitive concerns, need behavioral redirecting, require emotional support, or need assistance with caregiver/patient education bringing a support person.

End-of-life situations.

Power of Attorney for Healthcare for the patient on a case-by-case basis.

Emergency Department on a case-by-case basis following the above note.

Same-day surgery and outpatient procedure patients dropped off at the HFM Medical Center’s Western Ave. entrance with the caregiver called after the procedure.

HFM asks all staff, patients, and visitors to wear an approved mask while in the building. If someone arrives without an approved mask, they will provide one at the door.

The hospital also says they will screen all visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before they enter the building.

They encourage telephone calls as a way to connect with hospitalized loved ones and ask families to designate someone to be a spokesperson to relay messages between hospital staff and family.

HFM says the no visitor policy starts Wednesday, Nov. 11.