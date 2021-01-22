Holy Family Memorial to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and up

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Holy Family Memorial is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those in the community that are 65 years and older.

They will begin vaccinations Tuesday, January 26. Appointments are required to get the vaccine, walk-ins are not accepted.

Holy Family Memorial is the only healthcare system in Manitowoc to be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

There is no cost to get the vaccine, but they ask that you bring your insurance card so that your insurance can be billed.

You can find more information on the vaccine and how to schedule an appointment on the Holy Family Memorial website. You do not need to be an HFM patient to get the vaccine.

They are continuing to vaccinate healthcare workers and first responders as well.