Holy Family Memorial to offer third COVID-19 dose to immunocompromised people

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Holy Family Memorial is now offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.



Immunocompromised people can receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second dose. Holy Family Memorial is scheduling people for appointments, all people have to do is call 920-320- 3333.

The immunocompromised group includes people who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, who have had an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, or anyone who received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or who is taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Officials say the CDC is recommending a booster dose for other individuals eight months after their last vaccination, beginning September 20. Holy Family Memorial says they will release more information on those appointments in the coming weeks.