“Honestly, it’s overwhelming:” 3D Printing enthusiasts see large community response to protective shield project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Last week, Local 5 met a group of 3D printing enthusiasts using their hobby for good, creating protective shields for first responders and medical professionals on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since that story aired, the printers have been running nonstop.



“This is like going ’round the clock,” Chris Higgins, one of the effort’s organizers told Local 5 Thursday.

As quickly as the 3d printing entusiasts can assemble the shields, they’re distributing them.



“Honestly, it’s overwhelming,” Higgins said. “I never thought about how many people are out there.”



So far, they’ve distributed about 500 of the protective shields, they’re hoping to make that number 1,500, and they’re asking anyone who recieves one to post a picture.



According to Higgins, recipients of the shields so far include rescue squads, first responders, fire departments, “We’ve probably had 30 different individuals where their son or daughter is in the medical industry,” he added.

The project has reached beyond those in need of masks.

3D printing fans like 17-year-old Evan LaViolette are now joining in the effort.



“I got my 3D printer like a couple weeks before this whole pandemic started,” LaViolette said, “so it’s giving me something to do besides schoolwork and sleeping basically.”



Tom Rueckl, another organizer, said the response is not shocking: “It didn’t surprise me that we had people coming out of the woodwork that wanted to help,” he said. “It’s really kind of blossomed into a great network of people that are printing all over the state, really.”

That network has helped the printers reach a third of their goal of 1,500 shields so far.



“Hopefully we’ve bridged a gap where manufacturers that normally make these things have been able to catch up using their capabilities,” Rueckl said.

By filling that gap those on the front lines fighting the pandemic are able to stop by and pick up the protection they need now.



“Individuals have had tears in their eyes or they wanna hug you, but obviously we can’t, we’ve gotta keep our social distance,” Higgins said.