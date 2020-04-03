“Honestly, it’s overwhelming:” 3D Printing enthusiasts see large community response to protective shield project

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

“Honestly, it’s overwhelming:” 3D Printing enthusiasts see large community response to protective shield project

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Last week, Local 5 met a group of 3D printing enthusiasts using their hobby for good, creating protective shields for first responders and medical professionals on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Since that story aired, the printers have been running nonstop.

“This is like going ’round the clock,” Chris Higgins, one of the effort’s organizers told Local 5 Thursday.

As quickly as the 3d printing entusiasts can assemble the shields, they’re distributing them.

“Honestly, it’s overwhelming,” Higgins said. “I never thought about how many people are out there.”

So far, they’ve distributed about 500 of the protective shields, they’re hoping to make that number 1,500, and they’re asking anyone who recieves one to post a picture.

According to Higgins, recipients of the shields so far include rescue squads, first responders, fire departments, “We’ve probably had 30 different individuals where their son or daughter is in the medical industry,” he added.

The project has reached beyond those in need of masks.

3D printing fans like 17-year-old Evan LaViolette are now joining in the effort.

“I got my 3D printer like a couple weeks before this whole pandemic started,” LaViolette said, “so it’s giving me something to do besides schoolwork and sleeping basically.”

Tom Rueckl, another organizer, said the response is not shocking: “It didn’t surprise me that we had people coming out of the woodwork that wanted to help,” he said. “It’s really kind of blossomed into a great network of people that are printing all over the state, really.”

That network has helped the printers reach a third of their goal of 1,500 shields so far.

“Hopefully we’ve bridged a gap where manufacturers that normally make these things have been able to catch up using their capabilities,” Rueckl said.

By filling that gap those on the front lines fighting the pandemic are able to stop by and pick up the protection they need now.

“Individuals have had tears in their eyes or they wanna hug you, but obviously we can’t, we’ve gotta keep our social distance,” Higgins said.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"