How are cancer patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic? Green Bay oncologist explains

(WFRV) – When health officials discuss those at risk of coronavirus, they frequently mention that the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk of contracting the virus and experiencing more serious symptoms. But what about cancer patients or those in remission? Dr. Mitch Winkler of Green Bay Oncology spoke with WFRV Local 5 about how cancer patients may be affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pandemics, like having cancer itself, is very disruptive and emotionally-taxing. I think [coronavirus] adds to the fear that a lot of cancer patients, and their families, live with on a day-to-day basis,” says Dr. Winkler.

What makes cancer patients more vulnerable to the coronavirus?

“Having the cancer itself and also many of the treatments, mainly chemotherapy and radiation therapy, make it easier for the virus to get in and weaken our bodies in ways that make it harder for us to get the virus out,” Dr. Winkler tells WFRV Local 5.

What about patients in remission?

Dr. Winkler says whether a patient in remission is at a higher risk or not depends on the type of cancer or treatment they had.

“The ones who are currently in remission that we worry most about are people who have had treatment for lymphoma and particularly patients who have undergone stem cell transplantation at any time in the past,” explains Dr. Winkler. “Those patients are still considered at high risk.”

What about those patients currently receiving treatment?

As of Friday, Dr. Winkler says hospital and cancer centers in Northeast Wisconsin are working to create guidelines so that those people currently receiving treatment for cancer can continue treatment without interruption.

“During the pandemic, the patients that are most likely to possibly see delays in treatment are those who are newly diagnosed,” says Dr. Mitch. “That may not be as bad as it sounds. Fortunately, many cancers, if not most cancers, don’t grow so fast or spread so fast that a delay of a few weeks or even a few months is dangerous to them.”

Is the coronavirus pandemic affecting surgeries at all? Are you able to put off surgeries?

Dr. Mitch says many surgeries, with the exception of emergency surgeries, are being delayed at this time. This allows resources such as ventilators and personal protective equipment, or PPEs, can be distributed to those in more critical need, like healthcare providers assisting coronavirus patients.

“Fortunately, with advances in medical therapy and radiation therapy that we’ve been developing over the last generation, we often have the option to use medical therapy before surgery to delay it,” Dr. Winkler added.

Are your patients worried or scared?

“They are, as are many of the people I work with,” Dr. Winkler tells WFRV Local 5. “This is new ground for all of us, cancer patients especially.”

