1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – As the spread of coronavirus continues, many are wondering – how can I stay healthy and boost my immune system? Dr. Skip Wyss of Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic joined WFRV Local 5 to answer some of those questions.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“A lot of people need to go about this being very, very proactive,” Dr. Wyss tells WFRV Local 5. “I feel that there is a lot of fear in our community because of reactivity because they don’t have directives on how to take care of their family most effectively.”

Dr. Wyss says that, despite rumors that you can’t boost your immune system naturally, there are foods that will allow you to do so. Foods with Vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc are great for this, according to Dr. Wyss. It is also important to have plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms

“Citrus is the best thing to have,” says Dr. Wyss. “We can have carrots and apples and oranges.”

Dr. Wyss explains that Vitamin D and exercise are also valuable to boost immune systems.

“We can’t be reactive in a state like this, we won’t do well.”

For more about Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Community, visit their website.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"