How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains

(WFRV) – As the spread of coronavirus continues, many are wondering – how can I stay healthy and boost my immune system? Dr. Skip Wyss of Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic joined WFRV Local 5 to answer some of those questions.

“A lot of people need to go about this being very, very proactive,” Dr. Wyss tells WFRV Local 5. “I feel that there is a lot of fear in our community because of reactivity because they don’t have directives on how to take care of their family most effectively.”

Dr. Wyss says that, despite rumors that you can’t boost your immune system naturally, there are foods that will allow you to do so. Foods with Vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc are great for this, according to Dr. Wyss. It is also important to have plenty of fruits and vegetables.

“Citrus is the best thing to have,” says Dr. Wyss. “We can have carrots and apples and oranges.”

Dr. Wyss explains that Vitamin D and exercise are also valuable to boost immune systems.

“We can’t be reactive in a state like this, we won’t do well.”

