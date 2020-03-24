How can we prevent the spread of coronavirus? Green Bay doctor offers tips

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the coronavirus situation in Wisconsin continues to change, WFRV Local 5 again spoke with Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center about what we can do to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For those who still need to go to work, Dr. Mendoza says it is important to socially distance ourselves from others and to remember to wash our hands frequently.

“We have to remember that particles of saliva can float in the air for minutes at a time,” Dr. Mendoza tells WFRV Local 5. “Then they sit in places and can last there for hours at a time.”

Dr. Mendoza adds that if you are able to stay home, you should. If not, be sure to wash your hands frequently and maintain a distance from others.

For those concerned about symptoms they may have or other questions about coronavirus, Advocate Aurora Health is offering the community a 24-hotline staffed with healthcare professionals at 866-433-2584.

