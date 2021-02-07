How do you schedule a COVID-19 vaccine without internet access?

(WFRV) – In the age of the Internet it feels like everything we do is online but for those who do not have access getting the COVID-19 vaccine becomes difficult.

Many local providers are offering phone options to get this life saving shot in the arms of many people in the 65 and up age group.

“So if they do not have any internet or they do not have access to a computer they can call into our hotline,” saod Diane Gaywont, Telehealth Team Leader at Bellin. “We have several folks that are standing by to help with any questions first of all that they have about the vaccine and then they most importantly will make sure if they are eligible, get them scheduled and that way they have a date and time.”

Right now only those age 65 and older are eligible to get the vaccine so providers are making sure to verify eligibility when they sign up.

“They’re giving us their date of birth and we’re checking in our system of course to make sure they’re in there,” said Gaywont. “If they’re not, not a problem, we’re getting them registered, creating a new chart for them and getting them scheduled.”

Bellin’s hotline even has people ready to answer any questions potential recipients might have.

“So when they call that’s what’s wonderful about our hotline is not only can we get them scheduled any questions they have, concerns we have talking points, education points just so that they’re comfortable and they’re ready to go,” said Gaywont.

Officials are reminding people to be as patient as possible when scheduling their vaccine because there is a limited supply.