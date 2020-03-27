How healthcare workers battling coronavirus can receive a free pair of Crocs

(WFRV) – Crocs Shoes is now offering a free pair to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of battling coronavirus.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
In a Wednesday tweet, Crocs says “Our goal has always been to keep people comfortable in their own shoes and now, in the face of adversity, there are certain individuals who need that feeling more than ever.”
To receive a free pair of shoes, with free shipping, healthcare workers are invited to visit Crocs’ website.
As of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Crocs announced they had quickly reached its daily free pair limit of 10,000. Healthcare workers are encouraged to check back each day at 11 a.m. “to get in line for your free pair.”
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- KEEPING US WORKING: Local businesses hiring during the coronavirus outbreak