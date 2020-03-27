How healthcare workers battling coronavirus can receive a free pair of Crocs

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL – JUNE 23: Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy shoes are becoming increasingly popular amongst Israelis willing to pay about $45 for the lightweight, colorful resin shoes. The American company sold 6 million pairs of its various designs last year, about 4,000 times the company’s sales of 1,500 pairs when it was founded in 2002. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Crocs Shoes is now offering a free pair to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of battling coronavirus.

In a Wednesday tweet, Crocs says “Our goal has always been to keep people comfortable in their own shoes and now, in the face of adversity, there are certain individuals who need that feeling more than ever.”

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

To receive a free pair of shoes, with free shipping, healthcare workers are invited to visit Crocs’ website.

As of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Crocs announced they had quickly reached its daily free pair limit of 10,000. Healthcare workers are encouraged to check back each day at 11 a.m. “to get in line for your free pair.”

We are working hard to donate 10,000 pairs a day to those working in healthcare and currently have more than 400,000 people in line. All we can do is ask for your patience. Please check back tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. It is our hope that we can get everyone a pair and do our part. pic.twitter.com/tfHobXGm1V — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 26, 2020

