How to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in a vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As 2020’s final month continues, holiday travel is expected to once again spike.

“The lowest amount of risk would be to stay home and only gather with your immediate household,” Brown County Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki said. “What we encourage folks to do is just to assess their own personal situation and make decisions based on that.”

Those decisions include mode of transportation.

“Any type of travel, whether that’s flying, driving in a car, taking public transportation, any type of travel is going to pose some level of risk,” Paprocki said.

At first glance, traveling by car may seem like the least risky solution.

But according to a recent Brown University study, the coronavirus can spread in a vehicle, especially if all passengers aren’t from the same household.

If you can’t avoid catching a ride with someone from outside your home, experts reccomend trying to sit as far apart inside the vehicle as possible.

Driving with all four windows open would be the best-case scenario, but at the very least, the window across from the driver should remain open according to that Brown University study on airflow.

A passenger could sit in the second row, behind the passenger seat with the window behind the driver open.

“Wearing a mask anytime you’re not with someone in your household or living unit is always recommended,” Paprocki said.

She added, “making sure that you bring hand sanitizer with you if that’s not available, once you get to your destination washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm soap and water, not touching your face or eyes, avoiding things like that are things that we would recommend if you were going to go into a car or be traveling with someone that way.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL AIRFLOW STUDY BY BROWN UNIVERSITY.