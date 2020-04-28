How treatment centers are battling addictions during a pandemic

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Wisconsin’s current Safer At Home order has been hard on many across the state as recent protests reflect the stresses that so many are feeling, but imagine adding to that stress by trying to recover from an addiction during COVID-19.

“When you take a stressful situation anyway, this particular population feels even more challenged I believe.” says Dr. Westscot Krieger of Fox Valley Medical Oasis. “It’s a population where if they do not receive their medicine assisted treatment they will get violently physically ill so you can imagine what that does to their anxiety levels.”

Fox Valley Medical Oasis in Menasha is an office based treatment center that works with individuals trying to overcome addictions to opiods and alcohol.

For centers like their’s the COVID-19 pandemic has created new hurdles in an already challenging process which normally benefits from face to face interaction.

“Certainly you can, as a provider, read a person better and connect with them better in person there’s no doubt about that.” says Krieger. “And many of my patients have opted to come here in person because they’ve wanted that connection.”

Addiction can often be a disease of isolation and the need for social distancing has put those on the road to recovery at higher risk.

That’s why treatment centers like Fox Valley Medical Oasis have moved to video teleconferences to make sure connections with their clients are still made and to make sure they continue to get the tools they need for success.

For more information you can contact them at: https://fvmedicaloasis.com/