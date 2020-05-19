Howard salon gets ready to safely reopen

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) If you’ve gone a while without a haircut – you’re certainly not alone. But that’s about to change now that the Safer at Home order has been lifted. One salon in Howard is getting ready to welcome clients back.

Inside Elements Salon and Spa – permanent changes have been made.

“We gutted this place, just got rid of any clutter,” said Kristie Hoffman, co-owner of Elements.

Say hello to bottles of hand sanitizer and closets full of PPE and so long to a waiting room that use to be in the lobby.

“People will have to wait in their car and then we’ll text them to come into the building,” said Angela Seppanen, co-owner of Elements.

Another safety measure put in place to protect both the stylist and the customer – this Plexiglas shield installed at the register. Numerous safety improvements in the age of COVID-19.

“Our goal here is to keep everybody safe,” said Seppanen.

For 19 years Hoffman and Seppanen have owned this salon that employs 20 people – and for the last 10 weeks, they’ve been fighting to keep it – after the “Safer at Home” order forced them to close.

“Just thinking about the girls and all their livelihoods, that part was really, really scary for me,” Hoffman said.

Thanks to a $35,000 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program they have stayed afloat.

“It was a bridge to help us look forward,” said Seppanen.

And now following guidelines issued by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, come June 1, Elements is going to reopen.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, we’re excited. I think we’re ready,” said Stephanie Theeke, who works at the salon.

“I’m so excited to get back to my clients – I miss them so much,” Hoffman said.

Though things will be a bit different.

“We’re going to do everything as safe as possible here, to separate space and protect each other,” Seppanen said.

Both customers and stylists are now required to wear a mask. Elements’ owners say during the shutdown they lost out on tens of thousands of dollars of potential revenue.