Howard-Suamico School District announces intial plan to resume classes

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With just a little over a month left before classes resume, many students are wondering how the school year will look like due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Howard-Suamico School District is sharing its initial plans are for the upcoming school year that currently involves three options identified as plan A, plan B, and plan C.

Plan A would be to bring everyone back to class in a safe fashion, plan B would be to provide a blended form of both in-person and digital learning, and plan C would be having classes be completely online.

District officials said they would prefer having the younger students in the class whereas the older students in middle and high-school are better-recommended to have a blended style of learning.

The District said they plan to continue following the Department of Instructions guidelines and the guidance of state leaders in Brown County and on the state level.

The Howard-Suamico School District plans to update the public with more information on July 24, and what the final plan is expected to be complete by July 31.

