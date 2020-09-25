Howard-Suamico School District moving to virtual learning “until community health conditions improve”

HOWARD-SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howard-Suamico School District is the latest to announce they will transition their school to virtual learning in light of COVID-19.

In a letter shared with families and staff, Superintendent Damian LaCroix says the transition will take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

“My pride is for our staff and students who have taken commendable steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. HSSD procedures and protocols have been praised by our local healthcare leaders as thoughtful, thorough, and exceptional. The selfless service of our teachers and staff in reopening our schools under these conditions is humbling,” LaCroix says in the letter.

“Candidly, I am most disappointed for our students,” he continues. “They have been patient, understanding, and happy to be back in our schools. They have done everything we have asked to be safe together and with their teachers. I am disheartened because something outside of our control, the unchecked community spread of COVID-19, is forcing us to make this change.”

“We encourage our students, staff, and families to continue taking personal responsibility to bend the trend in our community. Wear a face covering when outside the home. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain safe social distance in all public settings and avoid large social gatherings.”

On Thursday, the Unified School District of De Pere announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

De Pere and Howard-Suamico school districts aren’t alone in transitioning to virtual learning.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

