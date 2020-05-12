Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry closed until further notice

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Duck Creek Quarry will remain closed until further notice following a unanimous vote by Village of Howard officials on Monday night.

As the weather gets warmer, residents tend to head out to the beach at the Duck Creek Quarry.

This year, with the Ashwaubomay Aquatic Center in Ashwaubenon shut down and a new beach at Green Bay’s Bay Beach still a work in progress, Howard officails fear the Quarry will draw in too many people, creating an unsafe situation.

“If our park is open and the other municipalities are still closed, that will make our park even more attractive and appealing to those folks in the community,” Ed Janke, Director of Public Safety for Howard tells WFRV Local 5. “So, again, it’s our concern that we’ll have too high a density for the area that we have there.”

As restrictions surrounding the coronavirus evolve, the Howard Village Board says it will reconsider the closure on June 8.

