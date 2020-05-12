1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry closed until further notice

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Duck Creek Quarry will remain closed until further notice following a unanimous vote by Village of Howard officials on Monday night.

As the weather gets warmer, residents tend to head out to the beach at the Duck Creek Quarry.

This year, with the Ashwaubomay Aquatic Center in Ashwaubenon shut down and a new beach at Green Bay’s Bay Beach still a work in progress, Howard officails fear the Quarry will draw in too many people, creating an unsafe situation.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“If our park is open and the other municipalities are still closed, that will make our park even more attractive and appealing to those folks in the community,” Ed Janke, Director of Public Safety for Howard tells WFRV Local 5. “So, again, it’s our concern that we’ll have too high a density for the area that we have there.”

As restrictions surrounding the coronavirus evolve, the Howard Village Board says it will reconsider the closure on June 8.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"