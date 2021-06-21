LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

HSHS hospitals update protocols, more visitors for patients, open cafeterias

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS hospitals have updated their policies which include allowing more visitors for patients and opening the cafeterias.

According to officials, the updated visitor policies take effect immediately and apply to the following hospitals:

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital

The udpate policies include:

  • All patients may have up to two visitors at a time
  • Visitors under age 12 are not permitted
  • All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis
  • Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 may not have visitors, only exception is a pediatric patient and other special circumstances that will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis

The hospitals are also welcoming visitors back into their cafeterias, but physical distancing is still encouraged.

Officials say that all visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure when arriving at the hospitals. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

“We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all,” said Andrew Bagnall, President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin.

More information can be found on each of the hospital’s websites.

