HSHS hospitals update visitor policies, masks required & no visitors under age 12 allowed

(WFRV) – New visitor policies for five HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin are effective starting Tuesday.
According to HSHS, they are working to control the spread by updating their visitor policies at the following five hospitals:
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay
- HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, Green Bay
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls
The updated policies include:
- Visitors under age 12 are not permitted
- Patients may have up to two visitors per day
- All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis
- Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 may not have visitors
- All visitors must continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
- Visitors must wear a facemask – a face shield is not acceptable
Concerned family members can call the hospitals to receive detailed updates on the patient’s status.
More information regarding the updated visitor policies can be found on each of the hospitals’ websites.