HSHS hospitals update visitor policies, masks required & no visitors under age 12 allowed

(WFRV) – New visitor policies for five HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin are effective starting Tuesday.

According to HSHS, they are working to control the spread by updating their visitor policies at the following five hospitals:

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls

The updated policies include:

Visitors under age 12 are not permitted

Patients may have up to two visitors per day

All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 may not have visitors

All visitors must continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must wear a facemask – a face shield is not acceptable

Concerned family members can call the hospitals to receive detailed updates on the patient’s status.

More information regarding the updated visitor policies can be found on each of the hospitals’ websites.