HSHS St. Vincent’s Children’s Hospital offering COVID-19 time capsule for kids to record memories

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented time for many of us.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital wants to help kids and parents preserve their memories together. They are now offering a free printable 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule.

The time capsule features 12 black-and-white pages that are ready for coloring.

Children can share feelings, memories, and experiences – including ways they are communicating with family and friends, how they are celebrating special milestones and what they are most thankful for.

There are also spaces to draw pictures, and display photographs and news clippings.

You can find the printable version of the 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule here.

