HSHS to reduce Wisconsin, Illinois workforce by 10%

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) will reduce its Illinois and Wisconsin workforce by about 10% due to challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from HSHS:

Hospital Sisters Health System continues to stand proudly behind its entire staff that is providing critically important services as the communities we serve deal with COVID-19. Earlier this year, the pandemic shifted how patients preferred or were allowed to use their local health care services and HSHS saw a significant decline in the number of patients coming to our facilities. That led to negative financial impacts, and we had to make changes to our workforce including furloughs and executive pay reductions across our system.

Now that we are able to offer elective procedures again, and are seeing a rebound in the number of patients coming to us for care, we were recently able to invite the majority of colleagues who were furloughed earlier this year back to work. Sadly, we are unable to bring back all of our furloughed colleagues. In order to provide the best chance for a strong, stable future for HSHS through and after this unpredictable pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to reduce approximately 10% of our workforce across Illinois and Wisconsin. We are immensely grateful to these colleagues for their service to our ministries and the exceptional care they’ve provided to our patients, and we ask that you please keep all of them, as well as their families, in your hearts and prayers as they face this added challenge.

At HSHS, we are grateful to our patients, colleagues and communities for their understanding and support during this challenging time. Despite this period of significant change, we remain deeply committed to providing high-quality care and making a positive difference in the lives of all, throughout all communities we serve.

HSHS has 15 hospitals between Illinois and Wisconsin.

Alternatively, in early June, ThedaCare leaders announced ‘proactive steps’ to ‘see the organization through this temporary financial situation’ caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

