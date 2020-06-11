HSHS Wisconsin hospitals update visitor policies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The HSHS Wisconsin hospitals announced on Wednesday that they have updated their visitor policies to allow more patients to safely receive visitors.

The HSHS had previously restricted and limited visitors in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect all patients and staff.

However, while closely monitoring the pandemic and seeing the signs of its decline in many Eastern Wisconsin regions, health officials say they are now updating their visitor policy.

The President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin Andrew Bagnall said, “We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all.”

Bagnall continued, “As we move forward in allowing for more visitors, we continue to take every step possible to keep our patients and colleagues safe as COVID-19 still exists in our communities.”

Medical officials say the updated visitor policies are now in effect at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

The HSHS Wisconsin visitor policy is as follow:

All adult patients may have one designated person (same individual per day) as part of their care team, and the person must stay in the patient room at all times.

Emergency department patients may have one support person who is required to be in the patient room at all times; extenuating circumstances will be evaluated by the local unit.

Patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

All outpatient services patients may have one person with them during a test/procedure, and that person must remain in the designated area at all times; if the patient is admitted, the rules of the unit will then apply.

Patients having surgery may have one support person that must remain in the designated area at all times.

Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have one parent or guardian present (newborn patients may have both parents).

Obstetrical patients may have one support person and Doula support.

HSHS added that all visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including having their temperature checked immediately upon arrival to an HSHS hospital.

The facility is also urging community members to never delay or forgo seeking medical care, especially in an emergency, even as the COVID-19 pandemic remains.

“All facilities in HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin – from our emergency rooms to our operating rooms – are safe and we are well-prepared to serve your health care needs,” said Bagnall.

