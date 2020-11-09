HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson addresses the virtual Republican National Convention at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but includes speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Carson, secretary for Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive for coronavirus, and an aide says he’s “in good spirits.”

Carson is the latest attendee of the Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House East Room to test positive, a department spokesman confirmed. The event has been under scrutiny since another attendee, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, contracted the virus, which has now killed more than 237,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said the secretary “is in good spirits” and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

The White House has repeatedly refused to say who else has tested positive, even as the virus continues to spread. The latest White House cluster, coming just a month after Trump’s own diagnosis and hospitalization, includes a top Trump campaign official as well as a handful of undisclosed White House staff, officials said.

The White House has been increasingly secretive about outbreaks. Many White House and campaign officials, as well as those who attended the election watch party, were kept in the dark about the diagnoses, unaware until they were disclosed by the press.

