‘I can’t go out tonight *cough* I’m sick’: Fox Cities PAC cancels Mean Girls performance due to COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by COVID-19?

If you’re not sitting there with your hand in the air you just might be after learning that the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) has canceled its installment of Mean Girls due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Fox Cities PAC announced that due to positive COVID-19 cases within the company, all performances of Mean Girls, scheduled from Jan. 18 through Jan. 23, have been postponed.

Officials said the performances have been rescheduled for the week of August 22, 2022.

PAC staff confirmed that all affected ticket holders will be contacted for further information soon, but in the meantime, are asking that all ticketholders hold onto their tickets.