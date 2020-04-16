“I feel like it’s a failing:” Wisconsin’s unemployed left on hold for weeks

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Lorelei Staffeld has gotten used to hearing a busy signal over the past couple of weeks.

“Over a hundred in the last two weeks,” she said when asked how many times she’s dialed up the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Staffeld lost her job at an Appleton plastic factory three weeks ago.

She also legally changed her name a year ago, and is now facing a legal complication because of it.



“When I went to file my actual application for benefits, I was greeted with my former name,” Staffeld said.

She says she called the department to explain the situation and had a conversation that left her confident that the issue would be handled.

“That’s what they said that they would do,” Staffold told Local 5, “and when I logged back in and saw that my name hadn’t been changed, I started panicking.”

Since then, she hasn’t been able to get through.

“I’ve been trying to reach out to them again and again and all I’m getting is busy signal,” she said.

So she’s been filing as is, something she’s not comfortable doing.

“Now that I’ve been filing with that former name, I’m afraid that it’s going to be considered felony perjury,” Staffeld said.

Her employment status isn’t directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, but her inability to update her profile is.



“All these people wouldn’t be flooding into the office to call in and make it impossible for me to contact them,” Staffeld said.

She’s one of many in the state trying to get help, but unable to get through.



“I feel like it’s a failing on their part,” she said.

Local 5 reached out to the Department of Workforce Development for comment on this story, but our calls have not yet been returned.