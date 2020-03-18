“I hope we become more neighborly:” how Northeast Wisconsin is feeling about the Coronavirus pandemic

1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

“I hope we become more neighborly:” how Northeast Wisconsin is feeling about the Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A viewer wrote in to Local 5 Wednesday morning, asking the station to look further than closings and technicalities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“I want the news to share their frustrations, fears, hopes, etc,” retired teacher Cindy Pahl told Local 5.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor ventured out into the community to see how the public was holding up in the face of a pandemic.

Denice Fritsch of Greenleaf was stocking up on a month’s supply of basics at Festival Foods, after avoiding the grocery stores last week.

“It was crazy at Costco so I decided to go to Starbucks and go home,” she remembered.

As the cases of coronavirus increased, and news of quarantines across the country spread, she started to worry.

“I’m worried for our elderly, and our people that have small children,” she said. “I’m more worried for them.”

Grocery store parking lots are still busy, but Luna Cafe’s usually bustling dining area was empty Wednesday morning, a result of Governor Tony Evers’ order to temporarily end all dine-in services.

“Normally there’s a line like halfway to the door and we’ll have to weave through people to get things done,” Cafe Manager Heather Conard said.

She added that customers had been stopping by all morning to pick up a coffee to go, but the empty cafe would take some getting used to.

“It’s just strange,” she said. “We don’t, there’s just nobody here to talk to except for us.”

Bill Horsch of Sheboygan fished near the De Pere Boat Launch Wednesday morning.

He told Local 5 that he supported the restrictions: “What’s happening is we are taking all the precautions we can to stop the spread of the virus. And if that’s whats necessary, then I’m in favor of it.”

He added that there was a silver lining to the current situation, “the children being out of school, which actually gives me more time to spend with my grandsons, who I’m fishing with today.”

At Nature’s Best Floral & Boutique, owner Josh Kozlowski was also trying to make the best of the situation after restrictions placed on gathering sizes canceled weddings, funerals and a bridal shower that he had already prepared flowers for.

Wednesday afternoon, he and his staff worked to create bouquets from those canceled floral arrangements.

“And [we’re] bringing them to people in hospice,” he explained, “because they’re not really doing good here in my cooler and I would rather them go to some place that could really use them.”

It’s acts like that that Denice Fritsche hopes become more common in the wake of the pandemic.

“I hope that we become more neighborly and we don’t take things for granted anymore,” she told Local 5.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"