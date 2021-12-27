“I missed my connecting flight,” national delays affect local Airport

GREENVILLE, Wis.(WFRV)- Some flights were delayed getting to and from Appleton International Airport Monday as widespread issues continued Monday. “In our Terminal, there are people waiting on standby,” said WFRV’s Danielle Zulkosky who was traveling from Detroit to Appleton.

The delays at Appleton International were nowhere close to some other Airports across the country, that have been experiencing delays due to staffing and COVID-19 related issues. “They said the two planes back, the crew did not show up,” said Lauren Fallu Delta Airlines passenger. Fallu says no reason was given when Delta employees made their announcement. Still she says it wasn’t that bad. “I arrived with enough time and I got there and the flight was delayed about 30 minutes,” said Fallu.

Another passenger told Local 5’s Eric Richards that he was going to be at the airport all day. “I missed my connecting flight and was rebooked on another one that doesn’t leave until 5:20 p.m.” said the man. He was headed down south and was not from the area.

United Airlines said in a statement, ” The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week, has had a direct impact on our flights crews and the people who run our operation.”

Isaac Wilda was picking up a friend from the airport and says he received a text from her about the delays. ” I got a text right before she took off saying that it was going to be about 12-20 minutes which is not anything that I need to worry about,” said Wilda.

Zulkosky says for the most part everyone was understanding. “Nobody was particularly mad, everyone was kind of antsy to get on the plane when the time came. No one was rude to the Staff,” she said.

For flight information at Appleton International Airport visit: https://atwairport.com