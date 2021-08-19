‘Illness After Vaccination’: Wis. DHS releases new data on COVID-19 website

(WFRV) – A new data page on the Wisconsin DHS website shows the rate of infection amongst individuals who are fully vaccinated, says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The DHS announced Thursday they have launched a new data webpage, ‘COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination’, which includes a visualization showing the rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths per 100,000 among individuals who are fully vaccinated versus individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

The data is represented on a side-by-side monthly basis so users can clearly see the difference in rates between these two groups. Health officials add that the data retrieved found that COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Yet, officials remind residents that the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, therefore, the DHS does expect infections to happen amongst fully vaccinated people.

Other data updates this week include tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by county and census tract, municipality, school district, and zip code and adding a New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average graph.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.