Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”
The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
LATEST STORIES
- Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah mayors hoping for alternative voting method ahead of April 7 election
- Town of Friendship home extensive damaged following morning fire
- What about my mental health during the coronavirus outbreak? De Pere psychologist explains
- Make-A-Wish kid battled leukemia, shares Christmas light show in March amidst coronavirus scares
- Turning 10 during a pandemic: how one Oshkosh family is adjusting