Increase in COVID-19 cases possibly linked in Fond du Lac

Coronavirus

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Social gatherings are the reason that more than 40 people in Fond du Lac have been tested for COVID-19 and possibly the reason for 25 new cases.

Fond du Lac Health Officer, Kim Mueller says, “At a birthday party, there were 20 plus individuals that we had to identify. There was another funeral that we had at least 25 individuals who also needed to be made aware that they were potentially exposed.”

Mueller says these people didn’t follow social distancing protocols. “They were too close within the six feet, which would be an issue for us and determine they were exposed to this positive person.”

Health officials say COVID-19 and family gatherings won’t go away as we head into summer months and that you should still protect yourself and your family.

Muelle recommends, “Keep with your own family. It doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. It doesn’t mean you can’t socialize at a party. I think that’s important to note at the birthday party, the infected person was not experiencing symptoms. They look well and healthy and it wasn’t until the next day that they start experiencing symptoms.”

Fond du Lac has a total of 182 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

