1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Inside the Artist’s Studio’ showcasing local art virtually

Coronavirus

Takes place Wednesdays between 7-8 p.m. on group's Facebook page

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As everyone continues to adjust to COVID-19, Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is hoping to provide some entertainment through visual art.

The district is teaming up with local artists for a weekly, one-hour long virtual event. It’s called ‘Inside the Artist’s Studio’ and, just like its namesake, it’s providing the public with the opportunity to check out the creative space of an artist.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Now through May 27, the event will feature videos from seven local artists on the event’s Facebook page. Each week from 7 to 8 p.m., the public can get a behind-the-scenes look of the artist’s process, their projects, their studio, and anything else the artist wants to share.

“If we can provide them with one hour of relief, then we’re doing the right thing,” said Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager for Olde Main Street Inc. “I think there’s so many different benefits here, it’s not just for the artists and helping get their name out there, but we’re really trying to provide entertainment and the benefit for our community as well.”

Event organizers say the Wednesday night program is made possible by partnering with local art studios such as the Art Garage. All you have to do is head on over to the group’s Facebook page and check out some of the local art they have on display. You can also find more information online right here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"