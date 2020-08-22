Interim president won’t say when UW System would close due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has a threshold in mind for when campuses will have to shut down due to coronavirus cases, but he’s not saying what it is.

Thompson took questions Friday during an online Milwaukee Press Club event. Thompson says hasn’t told anyone what the threshold for shuttering a campus will be.

UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases that have led to sending students home. Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents.

The UW System announced in June that students would return to campuses for the fall semester.

Thompson, who became the interim president for the UW System in June, says the limits for keeping the campus open are “in my head.”

Earlier this month, the UW System administration announced it will lay off an untold number of employees over the next two years as part of $10 million in cuts announced by Thompson.

The UW System is receiving more than $32 million in financial assistance to support coronavirus testing this year. The effort is funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars provided directly to Wisconsin. Gov. Evers says the funding will go toward its COVID-19 plan, helping campuses to test symptomatic students, those who have had close contact with symptomatic students, and students living in residence halls.

In addition, the system announced a $2 million grant from a confidential donor will help the system and its 13 universities strengthen its online teaching and ensuring students have access to necessary technologies. According to a release from the UW-System, the Online Learning Initiative is funded through the $2 million gift, which was prompted by the rapid transition to remote instruction in March.

