International College students studying locally concerned about deportation in the fall

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday, trade schools, colleges, and universities were notified by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that if enrolled international students do not return to in person courses this fall, they would either have to transfer to another school, or exit the Country.

I.C.E also says that new visas will not be issued to schools that are offering a mix of online and in-person classes going forward. Local 5 spoke with Sylvester Ndifor, a student at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, is concerned that he might have to depart the states and head back to Cameroon Africa. “In the Fall for example, I have a class, I have clinicals at the hospital, that I need to do. I know last semester, we had clinicals online. So there is a possibility that we might have clinicals online,” said Sylvester. In Africa, internet access is not on the level of other countries like the U.S. which could make online classes much more difficult.

NWTC says that in the Fall, they will offer both in person and online courses as the nation continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. They have already began to streamline in-person classes for students who are taking Summer courses. Classes offered currently have a limited amount of students in the room at a time.

In a statement to Local 5, NWTC says, “NWTC is planning to offer in-person and blended programs this fall which means that according to the new rules, international students enrolled at NWTC would be able to stay in the United States to complete their program of study. The college recognizes that the delivery method is subject to change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We would work with international students at that time with respect to their courses and ability to stay in the US. NWTC greatly values international students who are an integral part of the diverse culture of the United States, including the Northeast Wisconsin community. We are here to support our students and ensure their success,” said NWTC President Dr. Jeff Rafn

For now Sylvester, who has two semesters left before graduating, says that he believes that he is okay, and would not be immediately deported back to his home country, but is concerned for those of his fellow classmates who are. “I don’t think that it is fair. It is not our fault that Coronavirus has taken over the world. We just want to get our education.”

