Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First Presbyterian Church-Green Bay First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When the coronavirus currently sweeping the world was first identified, many comparisons were made between COVID-19 and the flu. Doctors treating patients during the current coronavirus pandemic say the comparison simply isn’t accurate.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Dr. Roberto Cosentini works at the main hospital of the city of Bergamo, the area in Italy hardest hit by the new coronavirus. He explained to UK broadcaster Sky News that COVID-19 the disease caused by the virus, is nothing like the flu.

Consentini says it’s like severe pneumonia and that some 50 to 60 patients are coming in every day in a serious condition, placing a massive strain on the stretched health system.

A respiratory therapist who has treated COVID-19 patients in New Orleans spoke to non-profit newsroom ProPublica about his experience treating the virus. ProPublica withheld the therapist’s name and employer to prevent potential retaliation. He admits he initially thought the disease was over-hyped.

“Reading about it in the news, I knew it was going to be bad, but we deal with the flu every year so I was thinking: Well, it’s probably not that much worse than the flu. But seeing patients with COVID-19 completely changed my perspective, and it’s a lot more frightening.”

The therapist said he’s been running ventilators for the sickest COVID-19 patients. According to him, many of his patients are relatively young, in their 40s and 50s, and have minimal, if any, preexisting conditions in their charts.

“It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, holy s—, this is not the flu. Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube and out of his mouth.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Anaesthetist Dr Lorenzo Grazioli of Bergamo, Italy had a message for other countries currently facing increasing numbers of cases: “What I would suggest is just shut down to stop all the outbreak and not come in this kind of situation, that is very, very difficult to manage,” he told Sky.

Grazioli said he is used to working under strain and making difficult choices about critical patients but he admits he has never been so stressed in his life.

“When you are arrive at this point, you realize that you are not enough,” he said, adding we are 100 anaesthetists here and we are doing our best, but maybe it is not enough.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"