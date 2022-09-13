GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Classes started back at the UW-Green Bay campus on Sept. 6. For some students, it’s their first time on a college campus without major COVID-19 protocols in place.

“I think it’s slowly getting back to normal,” one freshman told Local 5 on Tuesday.

One thing is for sure, campus is buzzing again as the fall semester begins.

“It’s definitely more busy,” a sophomore told us. “You can tell with just the new Freshmen class that there’s a lot more people on campus.”

It’s a sight many have been waiting a long time for.

“We’re about 96-percent occupancy on campus. We have about 130 organizations already up and running, so the excitement is there and the movement is happening,” Vice Chancellor of Student Inclusivity Corey King said.

There were only a handful of staff and students wearing a mask on Tuesday when Local 5 visited.

“There’s still occasional students with masks on, and it’s not that big of a deal,” one student told us. “No one is judging them for wearing them.”

The university dropped its mask mandate last spring.

“It’s kind of a little weird to me because I was in high school with masks, and I came here with masks, and it’s like, I kind of want to cover my face,” another freshman told us.

While there are a few signs of what was once “normal” everywhere, like a hand sanitizer station, and plastic partitions on a desk, for the most part it’s hard to tell there was ever a pandemic at all.

“Some of the changes this year compared to year’s past is a greater emphasis on caring for each other. Understanding that we’re coming back into a new space post-pandemic,” said King.

The 2022-2023 school year is the largest enrollment in the school’s history, King added.