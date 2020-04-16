Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

JBS Green Bay remains operational with ‘enhanced safety measures’ during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – JBS Green Bay says it remains open and operating with “enhanced safety measures” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

WFRV Local 5 reached out to JBS Green Bay after reports surfaced that employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

JBS Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5, “We have had team members test positive for COVID-19 in some of our U.S. facilities. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we are not releasing further information.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The beef production facility says it remains open because, “As a food company, we recognize and embrace the important role we play in making sure people have access to safe, quality food as we collectively face the coronavirus challenge.”

Related: JBS Beef facility reducing production due to COVID-19

Officials with JBS say they have implemented several enhanced safety measures at its U.S. facilities, including:

  • Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day
  • Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in key areas
  • Dedicating staff to continuously clean facilities
  • Temperature testing all team members prior to entering our facilities, including the use of hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging testing technology in many locations
  • Providing extra personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective masks to all team members that are required to be worn at all times
  • Removing vulnerable populations from our facilities, offering full pay and benefits
  • Requiring sick team members to stay home from work
  • Waiving short-term disability waiting periods
  • Relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick
  • Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members
  • Offering free LiveHealth Online services that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost

JBS Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5, “We are committed to playing our part in seeing our communities and our nation through this challenging time.”

For more information from JBS, visit their website.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"