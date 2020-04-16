JBS Green Bay remains operational with ‘enhanced safety measures’ during coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – JBS Green Bay says it remains open and operating with “enhanced safety measures” during the coronavirus pandemic.

WFRV Local 5 reached out to JBS Green Bay after reports surfaced that employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

JBS Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5, “We have had team members test positive for COVID-19 in some of our U.S. facilities. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we are not releasing further information.”

The beef production facility says it remains open because, “As a food company, we recognize and embrace the important role we play in making sure people have access to safe, quality food as we collectively face the coronavirus challenge.”

Officials with JBS say they have implemented several enhanced safety measures at its U.S. facilities, including:

Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day

Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in key areas

Dedicating staff to continuously clean facilities

Temperature testing all team members prior to entering our facilities, including the use of hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging testing technology in many locations

Providing extra personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective masks to all team members that are required to be worn at all times

Removing vulnerable populations from our facilities, offering full pay and benefits

Requiring sick team members to stay home from work

Waiving short-term disability waiting periods

Relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick

Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members

Offering free LiveHealth Online services that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost

JBS Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5, “We are committed to playing our part in seeing our communities and our nation through this challenging time.”

For more information from JBS, visit their website.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak