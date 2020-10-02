Joe Biden, wife test negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WFRV) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Bidens were tested for the virus after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

President Trump confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent his well wishes to the Trumps, saying “Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery.”

Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 2, 2020

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of top White House aide Hope Hicks’ positive test.

Pres. Trump was scheduled to visit Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted early Friday, saying,

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Both VP Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, both reacted to the news Friday morning.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

The Associated Press reports Pres. Trump is experiencing mild symptoms since testing positive but is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was working from the White House residence.

Latest Stories