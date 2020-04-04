Jump Around Wisconsin movement creating unity among residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Badger fans across Wisconsin can tune into WIXX 101.1 FM on Saturday and join the Jump Around Wisconsin movement that enforces both community and social distancing.
The Jump Around Wisconsin movement is being hosted by 101 WIXX to help get residents moving and as a way of uniting, “Fellow Wisconsinites while keeping a respectable social distance!“
Jump Around Wisconsin will start at 3 p.m., on Saturday. Participants can tune into WIXX 101.1 FM where the station will be playing “Jump Around.”
Residents can then head out to their driveways and join the movement by dancing and jumping around!
