Just over 1k new positive COVID-19 cases and 1 virus-related death reported by Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 1/2/2021 1:47 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 484,085 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,870 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 26,577 (5.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 27,644 (5.7%) yesterday.

A total of 2,845,118 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,054 test results available today, 21.33% were positive. DHS says 2,361,033 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,074 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 244 are in an ICU. A total of 2,095 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently three patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from zero patients yesterday. Since Jan. 2, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 484,085 483,007 (+1,078) Active cases 26,577 (5.5% ) 27,644 (5.7%) Recovered cases 452,502 (93.5%) 450,358 (93.3%) Negative tests 2,361,033 2,357,057 (+3,976) Patients at alternate care facility 3 0 (+3) Patients hospitalized 1,074 1,074 (+0) COVID-19 patients in ICU 244 244 (+0) Hospital beds available 2,095 2,095 (+0) Ever hospitalized 21,449 21,400 (+49) COVID-19 deaths 4,870 4,869 (+1) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Dec. 29, a total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 156,875 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 47,157 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 40,850 were Pfizer, and 6,306 were Moderna.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Oconto, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.