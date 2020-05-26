Justices allow lower courts to resume with virus controls

Live Now
DHS, Wisconsin National Guard to participate in May 19 COVID-19 briefing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is allowing circuit courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.

The high court suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to move trials to a date after May 22.

The justices issued an order Friday evening allow individual circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings on a county-by-county basis if each court prepares a plan that requires everyone in the courtroom to wear masks and clean frequently touched surfaces. 

