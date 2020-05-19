Kalahari Resort to reopen May 27

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WISC) — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to reopen in the Wisconsin Dells on May 27.

According to a news release, the resort is also offering 20% off discounted rates for anyone who books a stay before June 6.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Kalahari Resorts spokesperson Travis Nelson. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

The news release said Kalahari will also implement social distancing guidelines and disinfection measures throughout the resort as a “commitment to clean.”

Last week, Mt. Olympus announced it is also reopening this Saturday, but with limited capacity and by making the park available to hotel guests only.

