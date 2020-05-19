1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Kalahari Resort to reopen May 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kalahari Resort – Wisconsin Dells

PHOTO: http://kalaharimedia.com/

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WISC) — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to reopen in the Wisconsin Dells on May 27.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to a news release, the resort is also offering 20% off discounted rates for anyone who books a stay before June 6.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Kalahari Resorts spokesperson Travis Nelson. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

The news release said Kalahari will also implement social distancing guidelines and disinfection measures throughout the resort as a “commitment to clean.”

Last week, Mt. Olympus announced it is also reopening this Saturday, but with limited capacity and by making the park available to hotel guests only.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"