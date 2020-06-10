Kaukauna adopts temporary outdoor seating permit for bars, restaurants

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kaukauna is the latest to adopt a Temporary Outdoor Seating Area permit to assist bars and restaurants in the city with greater flexibility for increased outdoor seating.

De Pere, Neenah, and Oshkosh have already adopted similar temporary permits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Common Council of the City of Kaukauna made the decision at their June 2 meeting, citing that health experts believe people are far less likely to contract coronavirus while outdoors. Officials say they hope to encourage flexibility for the food and beverage industry while still adhering to state recommended guidelines of social distancing.

“We are hopeful that the adoption of the Temporary Outdoor Seating Area permit will allow for Kaukauna bars and restaurants to bring in their regular number of customers while also ensuring health and safety of guests and workers. If we can consider flexibility in our processes to help small businesses during this difficult time, we’re happy to bring those ideas before the Common Council”, shared Mayor Tony Penterman.

The temporary permit allows businesses to expand seating on private property, like a private sidewalk or parking lot, provided they implement social distancing between tables. While outdoor seating areas on private property are already permitted by municipal code, the temporary permit includes fewer restrictions in terms of construction and capacity. There is no fee being issued with the permit.

Restrictions outlined in the permit will vary slightly depending on the nature of the business, like whether they serve alcohol or not, and the configuration of the specific building or property, according to officials.

Businesses without private parking lots, such as downtown food and beverage industry businesses, can already add outdoor seating under the City of Kaukauna Sidewalk Café permit. Fees for this permit vary depending on the nature of the applicant business. If businesses are unsure of which permit they need to apply for to add outdoor seating, they should contact City staff at submittals@kaukauna-wi.org or by phone at (920) 766-6315. City staff say they seek to have a quick turnaround time on outdoor seating permits. The Temporary Outdoor Seating Area permit is valid through October 1, 2020.

Click here for the application for the Temporary Outdoor Seating Area permit.

