Kaukauna boy gets plenty of surprises on his birthday

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Rowan Svacina is turning 4 today but he’s unable to have a birthday party due to the state’s “Safer at Home” order.

His family reached out on the Kaukauna community Facebook page asking for a little support for their son in the way of “honks” on his fourth birthday.

What they got was an hour’s worth of surprises that just kept on coming.

“This community is always so wonderful and so supportive so I shouldn’t say I’m surprised,” said Rowan’s mother Lauren, “But it really has been wonderful to see so much support and love for someone they don’t even know.”

Rowan had surprise visits from the city’s Mayor, the fire department, the police department, his teacher and even a birthday pizza delivery courtesy of Pizza Ranch.

And although Rowan didn’t get to spend his birthday with friends this year, he did get to spend it with a community.

