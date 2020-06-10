Kaukauna Pool opening with modifications, rules to combat spread of COVID-19

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Pool will open for the summer with modifications and rules to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The pool, located at 607 Dodge Street, opened on Friday, June 5, and will remain open until Sunday, August 23.

Pool capacity has been reduced to 150 people to allow for social distancing and those “with communicable diseases or are showing symptoms are asked to refrain from using the pool.” Social distancing of six feet or more between people not from the same household is required.

Children 12-years-old and under are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, grandparent, or caretaker/babysitter age 16 or older, according to city officials.

The pool schedule has been modified into open swimming sessions of two-hour blocks. Lap swimming and water-walking sessions of one hour, with a max of seven people involved, have also been created. Online registration will be required for all sessions. To register, visit the City of Kaukauna’s website. Registration will be open two days ahead of the session and will remain open until the session begins.

Officials say Kaukauna residents will be given first opportunity to register for session. The opportunity will be for a 24 hour period. Non-resident, Kaukauna Area School District residents will be allowed to fill remaining spots at that time.

Patrons are asked not to arrived before their scheduled pool session. Those that do will be asked to line-up using the marked spaces inside and outside the facility. The City says patrons will enter on the women’s side of the facility only. After checking in with the attendant, patrons will have a no-touch path out to the pool deck. Check-in will be verbal with an attendant who will be checking off registered patrons as they enter the facility and pass the front counter.

Dressing rooms at the Kaukauna Pool will be closed for the season. Officials ask that patrons arrive dressed for swimming and be prepared to leave without changing. Restrooms will be available on their respective sides of the building 10 minutes after each session begins. Entry to the restrooms will be from the pool deck and through the shower area. Extra cleaning and disinfection will be performed by staff.

All deck furniture has been removed. Officials say patrons are allowed to bring their own single-seat lawn-chairs, blankets, or towels to sit on. No concessions will be sold at the pool this summer, but some carry-in individually wrapped snacks and non-alcoholic beverages in plastic bottles will be allowed. No glass containers or snacks in shareable sized portions will be allowed. Soda machines will not be stocked or turned on and will be marked as out of service, as will the water fountains. The playground structure and volleyball court will be closed this summer.

Only the no-handrail diving board will be available, according to the city. A spot on the deck on the opposite side of the diving well will also be open for diving from the deck. The minimum height requirement for the pool side will be raised to 48 inches, up from 42, and strictly enforced. All riders must ride independently and lifeguards will not catch riders at the bottom of the slide. Social distancing will be required in the line to the slide deck using markings.

The City of Kaukauna says these modifications and rules may be extended as a whole or in part beginning on July 6. Here’s a full look at changes outlined by Kaukauna officials:

