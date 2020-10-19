FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna retirement home reports resident dies amid COVID-19 outbreak

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley assisted living and rehabilitation facility says a resident has passed away amid a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Last week, St. Paul Elder Services “identified a new widespread outbreak of Covid19 within St. Paul Home.”

On Oct. 13, St. Paul Elder Services says it received notice that a resident in one of the memory care neighborhoods tested positive after developing symptoms.

Throughout the day Wednesday, 14 residents in the same neighborhood developed symptoms and have since tested positive. All residents moved to the COVID-19 isolation unit.

Two staff members from the affected neighborhood also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to St. Paul Elder Services, one of those staff members “appears to be the index case for this outbreak based on our testing and contact tracing determination.” That employee reportedly contract COVID-19 outside of the facility and worked, providing direct resident care, while unknowingly presymptomatic.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Elder Services says they were notified of another associate who tested positive for the virus but works in a different neighborhood. Management was also notified of another Kaukauna associate and a Green Bay associated who are positive.

Over the weekend, St. Paul Elder Services reported that a resident, who received care for COVID-19, had died.

In the same Facebook post, St. Paul Elder Services confirmed seven additional St. Paul Home associates tested positive for coronavirus, “all of which are direct care staff and potentially linked to our current outbreak.”

As of Saturday, St. Paul Elder Services says 16 associates and 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

At the Kaukauna location, 21 staff are awaiting results.

St. Paul Elder Services says they have submitted a WEAVR request to the state for emergency staffing assistance.

All Villa residents have tested negative as are almost all McCormick staff – three specimens were rejected for an unknown reason, according to St. Paul Elder Services.

“Right now we are laser-focused on infection control and symptom surveillance and screening at both campuses, as well as on managing our staffing needs,” says St. Paul Elder Services. “Please be patient with us with all unrelated matters at this time.”

