Kewaunee Co. Coronavirus: Officials confirm first case

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Public Health Department confirmed on Sunday the county’s first case of COVID-19.

The Director of the Kewaunee County Public Health Department, Cindy Kinnard, RN, says, “The patient is in their 80s and was hospitalized over the weekend. This is the beginning of our investigation and that is all of the information we can release at this time.”

Kinnard continues, “We are very fortunate to have made it this long without a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kewaunee County. The Public Health Department will continue to closely monitor the

well-being of our first resident confirmed to be battling COVID-19 as well as pending test results of others, and we will keep the public informed as best as we can.”

The Kewaunee County Public Health Department says they are working to identify and contact

others who may have been in close contact with the person diagnosed with coronavirus and that those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kewaunee County reports having 62 residents tested for COVID-19 with only one positive

case so far and 51 negative for the coronavirus.

Officials say there are 10 tests pending for Kewaunee County.

Kewaunee Health Department is encouraging residents that if they feel that they have been exposed to COVID-19 or have questions, to stay home and contact their primary care provider.

