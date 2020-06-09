Kewaunee Co. offers small businesses COVID-19 relief fund deferral extension

KEWAUNEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County is offering small businesses who borrowed from the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) an optional extension before they must reinstate payments.

The County Finance Committee agreed to allow deferral of all principal and interest payments through September 30 – a four-month extension. Originally, deferral was allowed for April and May.

“If this is a little something the county can do to help bring them back to help them to recover, to help people have their businesses open, and be able to create the jobs and bring those workers back, then this is a small price we’re willing to pay,” Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt told WFRV Local 5.

During the extended deferral period, interest will continue to accrue at the rate provided in the Promissory Note to borrowers, who still have the option to make payments. The purpose of the Revolving Loan Fund has been to provide gap financing for the development and expansion of small businesses with a self-replenishing pool of money, utilizing payments on old loans to issue new ones. It is not an emergency loan fund.

Currently, there are nine small businesses in Kewaunee County with loans amounting to $425,000 owed to the County. All borrowers have been notified of the Emergency Order extension to defer payments.

