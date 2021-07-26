LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kewaunee County hosting vaccine clinic to help get students, staff vaccinated

Coronavirus

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Public Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 School Immunization Clinic to help get Kewaunee County students and school staff vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

According to officials, the clinic will be in two parts and the first dose will be given on August 5 and the second one will be given on August 26. The clinic will be held at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds EXPO Hall in Luxemburg.

Appointments can be made by calling the Kewaunee County Public Health Department at 920-388-7160 between Monday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Officials say that clinic walk-ins are also welcome.

“We have kept the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kewaunee County low over the summer, and the more people that we can get vaccinated, the better chance we have to keep the numbers down throughout the school year without having to quarantine dozens of students and staff due to possible exposure,” says Cindy Kinnard, RN, Kewaunee County Public Health Department Director.

The clinic is reportedly only for students and staff of Kewaunee County Schools. The general public can set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by calling 920-388-7160.

