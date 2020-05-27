Kewaunee County parks reopening, some with new amenities

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County parks are slowly reopening and visitors may notice some of those parks have new amenities, according to the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department.

In a Wednesday release, officials say the coronavirus pandemic had temporarily closed portions of some Kewaunee County parks and delayed the opening of other seasonal properties.

Riverview ATV Park is officially open for the season after coronavirus concerns as well as wet trails delayed its opening. The seasonal park will remain open for use until mid-November. The park, according to county officials, is designed for off-road recreational vehicles like ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. New this season, visitors will be required to purchase a trail pass for each recreational vehicle being used at the park. Passes are $5 daily and $30 seasonal and must be visible in their parked vehicle’s windshield.

The new promoters of The ‘Burg Speedway have been approved by the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Committee to start their racing season in mid-June at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds dirt track with guidelines in place to help keep racers and fans safe from the spread of coronavirus. The season was scheduled to start in May, but was delayed due to coronavirus.

“The promoters at The ‘Burg Speedway have a presented the County a good plan. It asks people stay home if they show any signs of COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks. The plan also reiterates social distancing and encourages mask usage. And, every other row in the grandstand will be blocked off to limit the number of fans,” said Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department. “We wish the new race track promoters the very best this season as they move forward while dealing with some unusual circumstances and uncertainty of COVID-19.”

Park staff have also reopened the lower portion of Bruemmer Park Zoo, which was closed to the public in March due to COVID-19 concerns. When visiting the animals, guests may notice the old goat and sheep shelter has been removed as these animals now share a space with the deer in the upper portion of the zoo. An outdoor soda machine has been installed as a convenience at the Zoo and Ryan Park, the county’s largest soccer park.

Officials are reminding those using the 27-hole disc golf course at Winter Park that a $5 donation is suggested to help with maintenance. The donation tube is located in the main parking lot of the park.

As Kewaunee County parks are reopening, officials say the playground equipment remains closed at all parks until further notice and not all public restrooms are back open at this time. The county says the bathrooms will slowly reopen as staff time allows for proper cleaning multiple times a day.

Currently, bathrooms at Bruemmer Park Zoo, Riverview ATV Park, and The ‘Burg Speedway are the only open public restrooms.

Visitors to Kewaunee County parks are reminded to continue social distancing at the parks and to make sure they are frequently handwashing or hand-sanitizing and consider wearing masks when in public.

More information on the Kewaunee County reopening guidelines can be found on the county’s website.

Kewaunee County park hours are from dawn until dusk and all parks are under 24/7

surveillance and patrolled by law enforcement. For more information on Kewaunee County parks, visit VisitKewauneeCounty.com or call the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Office at (920) 388-0444.

