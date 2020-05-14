Kewaunee County reopening with guidelines following state Supreme Court ruling

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County is releasing its “Move Kewaunee County Forward” plan following the state Supreme Court ruling that lifted the “Safer at Home Order” on May 13, 2020.

The plan, which was developed in collaboration with the Kewaunee County Public

Health Department, Kewaunee County Emergency Management, Kewaunee County

Sheriff’s Department, Kewaunee County Corporation Counsel and Kewaunee County

Administration Center, is designed to reopen the local economy, while still protecting the

public from further exposure of COVID-19.

“We need to move forward with a new normal. Our businesses from small to large need

to be able to operate and earn revenue. We are encouraging everyone to continue

practices that limit exposure of COVID-19, so Kewaunee County does not have to issue

an order with restrictions,” said Scott Feldt, Kewaunee County Administrator.

The business community recommendations include:

Provide proper PPE to staff. Masks are encouraged by all staff.

Offer handwashing or hand sanitizing to both staff and patrons.

Sanitize frequently touched surfaces between each user.

Remove any items that cannot be sanitized.

Consider assigning staff to clean and disinfect areas of the work place regularly.

Post signage on the front door about changes to your policies and instructing them

To stay away if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Place markers on the floor to indicate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Clean and sanitize public restroom facilities every two hours.

The basic recommendations for the general public include:

“Safer at Home” guidelines whenever possible.

Mask when in public.

Social distance when out maintaining 6 feet between people.

Use of proper hand hygiene/hand sanitizer when in public places.

Discourage handshaking and hugging.

Utilize curbside pickup as much as possible.

“In order to successfully move forward, we need to keep in mind that COVID-19 still exists and we need to continue to be vigilant of our actions in order to stop the spread,” said Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

Kewaunee County has had 30 positive cases of COVID-19 resulting in one death of the 490 residents tested for the virus. There are 85 tests pending for Kewaunee County.

