Kewaunee Memorial Day wreath-laying, parade canceled

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Memorial Day events in Kewaunee County have been canceled, following in the footsteps of Manitowoc and Appleton.

County officials say this year’s wreath-laying ceremony at the county courthouse and the Kewaunee parade have been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“Our veterans remain in our hearts and their families in our prayers. The local veteran organizations are still planning on placing flags on the graves of our lost soldiers in honor of their service to our country,” said Robert Stearns, Kewaunee County Veterans ServiceOfficer. “We are still here to assist families and friends providing services to those in need. Next year, our office will again resume the normal remembrance at the War Memorial, where I will read the names of those that we lost last year and this year.”

To contact the Kewaunee County Veterans Service Office for assistance or to make a donation to help local veterans and their families through the Veterans Relief Fund, call 920-388-7198.

