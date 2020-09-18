Kewaunee School District transitions to two weeks of virtual learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Northeast Wisconsin school district will transit to virtual learning for two weeks after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, the Kewaunee School District will move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

“There are specific metrics that assist us in determining the learning model that should be in place district-wide. District administration analyzes data regularly, while also consulting with Cindy Kinnard, Kewaunee Public Health and Dr. Kristen Powell, KSD Medical Director, in regards to present data trends. Due to the amount of spread occurring in Kewaunee County and the impact to our students, staff, and families, we believe the most prudent decision is to go back into virtual learning,” the letter reads.

Officials report there are 104 active cases of COVID-19 in Kewaunee County and another 209 are pending. Within the school district, five staff members have positive cases of COVID-19 and seven staff members are quarantining.

There are 12 positive student cases of COVID-19 across the Kewaunee School District, with many of them coming in the last two days. There are 123 students in quarantine.

“Bottom line, today’s decision is based on the most current information that is available to the District,” says the letter.

School officials go on to say that the “decisions we all make when out in the community impact the District’s ability to keep students and staff at school for in-person learning.” They ask that parents and members of the community wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large group gatherings, and stay home when you or someone in the household is sick.

All athletic practices and games will be suspended during this time. The Kewaunee School District says these events will be postponed and rescheduled upon review of conference recommendations.

The district says they will continue to provide meal service to all of our students and children in the

community.

“We will continue to do everything we can to make our schools as safe as possible and to support

our students no matter the distance.”

A Catholic school in Kiel and the School District of Bonduel were among the first in the area to transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

Latest Stories